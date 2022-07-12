Rox Just Keep on Winning

The St. Cloud Rox are 6-0 in the 2nd half of the season and 31-8 overall after posting a 4-2 win at Duluth Monday night to complete a 2-game sweep of the Huskies. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and 2 more in the 4th inning.

Josh Cowden had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI, John Nett added a 1-3 game with a run scored and 1 RBI and Charlie Condon had a hit and 1 RBI for the Rox. Brayden Gainey threw the first 5 innings with 4 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win. Chase Grillo threw a scoreless 9th inning to grab his 12th save this season.

St. Cloud will host La Crosse tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.