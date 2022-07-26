Rox Top Huskies 5-3

The St. Cloud Rox won 5-3 at home against the Duluth Huskies Monday night to end a short 2-game losing streak. The Rox scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 in the 2nd, 1 in the 4th and 1 in the 6th. Charlie Condon drove in 2 runs and Trevor Austin went 1-1 with a double, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

Hunter Day threw 5 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 6-0. The Rox bullpen threw 4 shutout innings with just 1 hit allowed.

St. Cloud will host Duluth again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6;35. St. Cloud is 11-6 in the 2nd half of the season and 36-14 overall.