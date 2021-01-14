Rox Ink Four Pitchers For Upcoming Season

The St. Cloud Rox have announced the signing of four pitchers for the upcoming season. The 2021 season, which will be the tenth in Rox history, is set for begin on May 31st.

All four pitchers will be returning for an encore in the Granite City, with Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State), Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota), Noah Mhyre (Minot State) and Josh Gainer (Long Island-Brooklyn) coming back for a second season.

Peterson, a sophomore, struck out 23 batters in 19 innings for the Rox in 2020. Schoeberl, a freshman with the Gophers, appeared in eight games with St. Cloud last season and posted a 3.81 earned run average.

Mhyre, a junior, finished with a pair of wins and a save last year with the Rox, while Gainer appeared in ten games last year with St. Cloud, striking out 18.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.