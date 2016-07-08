Rox Game Suspended Due To Rain Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox game Thursday night was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to heavy rain at Joe Faber Field. The Rox led Eau Claire 3-2 at the time the storm began.

Northwoods League officials delayed the game for just under two hours despite the outfield and warning track both being heavily saturated quickly with heavy rain and even some hail. The infield was covered with a tarp.

The Rox and Express will make the game up on July 21st. The teams will complete the suspended game first, then play a seven-inning game.

St. Cloud will play at Rochester on Friday night. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390.