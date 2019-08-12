Rox Drop Playoff Game to Stingers 4-1

St. Cloud -- St. Cloud dropped Game one of their Northwoods League 1st round best of 3 series with Willmar 4-1 Monday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Rox bats' struggled throughout the game scoring only one run and managing just 4 hits. Garrett Delano drove in the lone St. Cloud run to tie the game at 1 apiece in the 4th inning. Willmar scored 2 runs in the 6th inning and 1 run in the 9th.

Courtesy: Rox Baseball on Facebook

Trevor Koenig started the game for the Rox on the mound. He allowed 8 hits and 3 runs (2 earned) in 6 innings to take the loss.

The Rox are now facing a must-win game Tuesday night at Willmar in Game 2 of the series at 7:05 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports with the pregame beginning at 6:35.