The Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 3-1 in ten innings Wednesday night at Carson Park. The Rox are now 19-11 on the season and remain 1.5 games behind Waterloo in the North Division.

Drew Avans was 2-4 at the plate for St. Cloud with a run batted in and a triple and also pitched 1.2 innings without allowing a run.

The Rox will host the Thunder Bay Border Cats Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 KXSS.