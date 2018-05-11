ROCORI Ace Drawing MLB Attention, Closing on Childhood Dream

COLD SPRING -- Thousands of young baseball players in America often dream of being an MLB team's ace, and one ROCORI player is closing in on making that dream a reality.

Dylan Tebrake has been on a tear this season on the pitching mound, in fact, he's yet to give up a single run. Tebrake says he feels very good on the season so far. Making sure he stays aggressive with his pitching.

"I'm feeling good so far, with attacking hitters. With where I'm at velocity wise it feels good, along with my breaking stuff, so I just want to keep that going."

Tebrake gives plenty of credit for this season's hot start to Houston Astros prospect and St. Cloud native Andrew Thome . He says he spent the winter working out with him, and Thome pushed him hard to be better.

"I was fortunate enough to work with Andrew Thome this winter in St. Augusta. He really pushed me this winter to get after it and it's paying off so far."

His play has drawn scouts from several MLB teams. The San Fransico Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers have all come to see Tebrake play in person. He says the attention has made him a bit nervous, knowing he's getting closer and closer to his childhood dream.

"I was nervous at first, it's been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid to play professional baseball. I guess it's getting hard to swallow now that I'm getting close."

Tebrake will continue his playing career at Creighton University. Saying the city of Omaha, and playing in TD Ameritrade Park helped sell him on the college. TD Ameritrade Park has been the home of the College World Series since 2011.

When he looks back on his playing days at ROCORI so far, his favorite memory is making the state tourney his sophomore year.