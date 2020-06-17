Reviewing The Wolves’ Season and Rosas’ First Year [PODCAST]

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas had a fantastic first year in the drivers' seat, despite the Wolves' woeful record this season.

Rosas succeeded on a number of fronts. First, he implemented a more modern style of basketball than his predecessor Tom Thibodeau, with an emphasis on ball movement creating open three-point shots and high percentage two's.

The roster he inherited wasn't designed for his offense, so he constantly tinkered with the squad until he found a combination of players that fit his mold. Whether it was the bigger moves like trading for Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell, or smaller moves like signing unheralded players such as Jake Layman, Jordan McLaughlin and Naz Reid, every move Rosas made added up.

WJON's Alex Svejkovsky joined "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss Rosas' first year on the job, coach Ryan Saunders' performance in his second (abbreviated season), which of the upcoming free agents might be re-signed and more.

