RECAP: SCSU Defeats MSU-Mankato 12-4

The Huskies defeated their big rivals in the second round of the NSIC tournament by 12-4. The Huskies were up 3-2 and the Mavericks took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Huskies put up four runs in the seventh inning and five more in the ninth for their very big win. They will now face the No. 1 seeded Augustana Vikings at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Faber Field.

The Huskies collected fifteen hits, including a pair of home runs and a double to give the Husky pitchers good support. Junior right-hander Blake Flint from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona started on the mound. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Junior Lefty Shannon Ahern from Holy Angels Academy threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Senior right-hander Matt Butler from Neuqua Valley High School of Naperville, Illinois closed it out with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Matt issued one walk and he recorded three big strikeouts to earn save number five for the season.

The Huskies had six players with multi-hit games, Senior first baseman Mathew Meyer had a big game, he went 3 for 5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four big RBI’s and the DH Lenny Walker went 3 for 5 for four big RBI’s, he earned one walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Senior right fielder Mitch Mallek went 2 for 5, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

Senior left fielder Caeden Harris continues his good hitting, he went 2 for 6 with a home run for two RBI’s. Junior second baseman Aaron Hammann went 3 for 4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Senior shortstop Jordan Joseph went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan continues to flash leather at his shortstop, showing why he is first team defensive shortstop in the NSIC.

Senior third baseman Ethan Ibarra scored a run and continue his sensational play on defense. Matt Butler earned a walk and he scored a run and freshman Dylan Haskamp earned a walk. The Huskies now have posted a 40-10 season record and looking forward to their rematch with the Vikings.

The Mavericks Jon Ludwig was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. They used five pitchers to try to slow down the Huskies. The Mavericks were led by Ty Buck , he went 3 for 5 with a home run and a double for an RBI and he scored a pair runs. Tory Miller went 1 for 3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tom Imholte went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Tom is NSIC All-Conference Catcher and a Cathedral High School graduate. Ty Denzer went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Hunter Frederick went 1 for 1 and he scored a run.