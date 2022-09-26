Reasons For Apollo and Tech Bathroom Policy

Tech and Apollo High Schools have implemented a e-hall pass system for bathroom use during the school day this school year. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skallerud and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Skallerud explained the e-hall pass system has been running at the Junior Highs for a few years now. He says it eliminates the paper pass system and allows students to use the computers, they have been issued, to obtain passes that way.

Apollo has 20 restroom stalls available for students which is why only 20 passes are available at one time. Skallerud says this week they are changing the amount of students that can use the pass at one time from 20 to 30 students. He says the reason for the pass system is because they want students in the classroom learning. Skallerud says what they don't want it too many kids in the hallways that far exceed the amount of space in the restrooms. He says the students so far have done a great job with the e-hall pass system.

The current school year is more than a month old and with the new school year brought a new policy on head gear for high school and junior high students in District 742. The new policy allows for example; caps, hats, hoodies, and hijabs. Skallerud says they've had little to no issues with the new policy and it allows students to express themselves in a certain way. He says all hats, t-shirts and backpacks for example.. need to fall into their acceptable dress code policy so that it's appropriate for a school setting.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam and Justin Skallerud it is available below.