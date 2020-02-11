Raptors Outlast Wolves In Track Meet Monday

The Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Wolves are now 16-36 on the season.

D'Angelo Russell made his Wolves debut after missing Saturday's game with a bruised quad, scoring 22 points with five assists and a steal in 32 minutes on the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 23 points while adding ten rebounds and seven assists.

The Timberwolves will host the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.