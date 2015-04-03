Rangers Top Wild 3-2

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers Thursday night. The Rangers clinch the Metropolitan Division with the victory. The Wild fell behind 2-0 in the first period and came back to tie the game with goals from Jason Pominville in the 2nd period and Thomas Vanek in the 3rd. Devin Dubnyk had 23 saves for Minnesota.

The Wild are 44-26-7 and with 95 points continue to lead the Western Conference Wildcard chase. Minnesota will host Detroit Saturday night at 6pm, pregame on WJON at 5:45.