‘Quack-tastic’ Fun During Princeton’s Rum River Festival With Giant Rubber Duck

THAT'S ONE BIG DUCK

Why is it that we are obsessed with rubber duckies? I think I had many of these for my kids when they were little. Striped duckies, blue duckies, yellow duckies, you name it! but I've never seen the world's largest Rubbery Ducky. We will all soon have a chance to do so, as the World's Largest Rubber Ducky is coming to Princeton during the Rum River Festival from June 7th through the 9th.

SUNKEN SHIP BREWING COMPANY

Sunken Ship Brewing Company in Princeton had this on their FB page recently, saying that adults will be able to play 'Pick-A-Duck' to win FREE beer, merchandise and much more.

WHERE WILL MOMMA DUCK BE?

Now, it's not clear if that big rubber duck is going to be parked in the parking lot of Sunken Ship Brewing Company, but it sort of looks like it to me.

Sometimes Baby Duck comes along with the Big Mama Duck. I don't see any details about both coming to Princeton, but regardless, I have a desire to see this extremely large rubber ducky in person. Mama Duck is over 6 stories tall, and according to the website, She is the 'World's largest rubber duck', and 'The World is her bathtub."

BIG DUCK MAKING PEOPLE SMILE

I've seen the gigantic duck on television at various popular destinations, so the fact that she's coming to Minnesota and right into Princeton is pretty exciting. Simple fun for you and the kids.

This gigantic rubber duck has one goal. To make people smile. I'm in! So mark your calendars to head to Princeton and see the Largest duck in the world in June for the Rum River festival.

You can keep up with all the details at Sunken Ship Brewing Company's FB page.

