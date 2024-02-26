It’s Time to Plan Your Bike Rides Around Minnesota

The weather around Central Minnesota has been mostly nice lately, and the result is more people are getting outside, including those on bikes.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers around the area will need to be more aware that our two and three wheeled friends are back in areas you’ve not seen them in over the last couple of months.

If you’re one of those who enjoy exercising on bikes around the area, please remember that motorists must get used to seeing you back on the roads around them, so keep a watchful eye out when you ride.

Minnesota is known for being welcoming to bicycles and there are lots of attractive rides around our state. I came across a website called Minnesota Trails that offers a list of rides that you may want to check out. Here are a few that are coming up in the few months.

Photo Credit: -anthony-persegol-tqF_Bk_tkeE-unsplash Photo Credit: -anthony-persegol-tqF_Bk_tkeE-unsplash loading...

May 4,2024

The Birds and Bison Ride takes place between Hastings Minnesota and Prescott Wisconsin around the Point Douglass Trail and along the rivers of both towns. This tour is free but there is limited space for riders.

Photo by Carl Winterbourne on Unsplash Photo by Carl Winterbourne on Unsplash loading...

May 11 th , 2024

The Lake Alice 100 will take place in Fergus Falls. This event always takes place the Saturday before Mother's Day and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. There is no pre-registration required, just show up the day of the event. Between 9am and 4pm, cyclists may take as many laps around the route as you want. This event is also free. The address is 321 South Lakeside Dr. #2219 in Fergus Falls Minnesota, this is the location for the St. James Episcopal Church.

May 30th , 2024

Luverne will hold its annual Buffalo Days on May 30th- June 2nd and part of the celebration is the Tour De Loop. This festival will also feature a cruise-in and a 4-day long festival that runs Thursday through Sunday.

Photo by Jordan Brierley on Unsplash Photo by Jordan Brierley on Unsplash loading...

June 1 st , 2024

The Minnesota Tour De Cure will take place in Minneapolis. This ride is for riders of all skill levels and ages. This is sponsored by the American Diabetes Association, and there will be rest stops, bike mechanics, and other volunteers all along the route. This is a fundraiser, and you can get more information here.

Photo by Mitchell Trotter on Unsplash Photo by Mitchell Trotter on Unsplash loading...

June 1 st , 2024

Also taking place on June 1st is the Tour de Pepin in Lake City Minnesota. Again, all ages and skill levels are welcome. There are four routes to choose from, 32, 40, 50 or 72 mile rides. There is also a Century ride option available as well if you are up for it. Once your ride is over, there will be food trucks, live music and beverages available.

June 1 st , 2024

The Zeb Pike-Ride to the River in Holdingford, Minnesota. This route is a family friendly 20-mile ride that takes the same path that explorer Zebulon Pike followed. This trek is along Lake Wobegon and the Soo Line Trails and crosses over the Mississippi River.

June 8 th , 2024

Albany Minnesota will be the home to the Carmel Roll Ride. You can choose to go East, West, or North on one of the three routes that celebrate the start of summer. This is the first of three rides that will take place in Albany.

Photo by David Dvořáček on Unsplash Photo by David Dvořáček on Unsplash loading...

June 15 th , 2024

The Lady Slipper Ride is a short, free ride along Lake Wobegon Trail in Avon in Minnesota. The result is seeing the Lady Slipper Orchids. Again, this ride is free, but donations will be accepted.

There are plenty more rides around Minnesota and surrounding states for the upcoming spring and summer. Hopefully these help you plan a ride or two for the year. Remember to watch out for drivers who may not be on the lookout for you.