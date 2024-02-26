Gas Prices Fall Offering Brief Reprieve at the Pump
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell last week.
Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.00.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents, averaging $3.24.
The national average diesel price has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.06.
However, Gas Buddy says it's only a matter of time before we see the rise re-engage and prices start to head higher. They say refiners' utilization remained seasonally weak, around 80 percent capacity, meaning less gasoline and diesel are being produced.
