Touching Statement From Wife Of MN Firefighter Killed In Burnsville

The wife of a Minnesota firefighter who was killed after responding to a standoff in Burnsville released a statement yesterday. Adam Finseth's wife Tara released the statement through the City of Burnsville.

To say that our family is devastated at the loss of our Adam is an understatement. We are broken. Our children will grow up without their “papa.” My soulmate is no longer here to wrap me in his arms and live out the life we had so intimately planned. His parents are without their son and his sister is without her big brother and best friend. So many friends and family are left with a void in their hearts. Adam was one of the most selfless and humble individuals you would ever meet. His dedication to his family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, community, and country was unwavering. His warm smile, contagious laugh, and genuine personality will be deeply missed by so many. Although our forever hero is no longer with us, his soul will live on through me, his children, family, friends, and community. We know he is by our side every day until we meet again in heaven. On behalf of our family, thank you for the overwhelming and heartwarming support during this very difficult time.

You can feel Tara's pain and emotion as you read her statement about the loss of her husband and soulmate Adam.

To me, I still have a hard time wrapping my brain around that all of this happened just a week ago when at times it feels like weeks.

