Individual Gymnastics Finals & Other H.S. Sports Results Sat., Feb 24
The St. Clou Area was well represented at the state gymnastics meet with athletes from St. Cloud, Sartell, Becker, and Melrose taking part. The individual and all-around took place on Saturday and below is how gymnasts from the area did led by Laruren Woelfel's first place in the Class 1-A Balance Beam.
INDIVIDUAL GYMNASTICS FINALS:
CLASS 1-A:
BALANCE BEAM:
1st - Lauren Woelfel - Becker 9.4625
13th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose - 9.05
45th - Monika Novitzki - Albany 7.7125
VAULT:
7th - Karli Kirk - Becker 9.4
9th - Emma Hennessey - Becker 9.375
10th - Josie Eveslage - Melrose 9.35
22nd - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 9.25
24th - Maggie Graning - Becker 9.2375
UNEVEN BARS:
14th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 8.9375
19th - Karli Kirk - Becker 8.85
21st - Maggie Graning - Becker 8.725
FLOOR EXERCISE:
19th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 9.1625
30th - Celia Schoenberg - Melrose 8.975
39th - Maggie Graning - Becker 8.7875
ALL-AROUND:
7th - Hannah Hoppe - Melrose 36.45
18th - Maggie Graning - Becker 34.60
CLASS 2-A:
VAULT:
5th - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 9.6
24th - Cami Weber - Sartell 9.325
31st - Kiera Florek - St. Cloud 9.2375
UNEVEN BARS:
12th - Kendall Dvorak - St. Cloud 9.1875
35th - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 8.55
BALANCE BEAM:
17th - Madi Hengel - St. Cloud 9.2875
23rd - Brenna Gruber - St. Cloud 9.1125
25th - Camryn Balfanz -St. Cloud 9.175
36th - Maddie Anderson - St. Cloud 8.625
FLOOR EXERCISE:
31st - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 9.1875
34th - Madi Hengel - St. Cloud 9.1375
35th - Allyson Tromburg - Sartell 9.125
41st - Kendall Dvorak - St. Cloud 8.9375
ALL-AROUND:
16th - Camryn Balfanz - St. Cloud 36.45
BOYS HOCKEY:
St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 2 (OT) - Class 2-A, Section 8 Semifinal: After a scoreless first period the two teams traded goals in the 2nd. Jack Fitch scored the goal for the Crush. Eli Tiernan scored both goals for Buffalo including the game-winner just over five minutes into overtime.
River Lakes 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 6 - Class 1-A, Section 5 Semifinal: St. Cloud jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. John Hirschfeld had 3-goals to lead the Crusaders.
Little Falls 2, Monticello 3 (OT) - Class 1-A, Section 5 Semifinal: Monticello jumped out to a 2-goal lead before Liffle Falls tied it up on goals by Carter Oothoudt and Luke Avery in the first period. There was no other scoring until Ashton Stoll scored the game-winner at 6:29 in overtime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Morris-Chokio-Alberta 44, Paynesville 52
Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 75
Montevideo 36, New London-Spicer 74: Dakota Rich led New London with 21 points.
Litchfield 38, Minnewaska 71: Morgan Falling was LItchfield's top scorer with 10 points.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
Gallery Credit: Stacker