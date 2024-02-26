UPDATE: Sartell School Board To Vote On Riverview HVAC Contracts

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board could take the next step in the Riverview HVAC Project at Monday night's board meeting. After a Request For Quote (RFQ) process the district is recommending contracts be awarded to Design Tree Engineering as the engineering firm and to Bradbury Stamm Construction as the project manager.

The board will vote on whether to approve the two contracts or not. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says they expected the legal review to be completed by the end of last week but the board can still vote to approve pending legal review. Lee says even though the Riverview HVAC project still needs to be put on the ballot for a public vote some work can be done now:

"Some of the work can be done so we can get some because we have to have at least enough work done to understand the scope, and so as of now they have been kind of cost estimates based on general information so now we'll dig down deeper to figure out what it is, so we, if we're going to have a vote in August we need to be, need to provide a review and comment by April 8th to the Department of Education."

Lee says the board is not ready to vote to put the Riverview HVAC Project on the ballot at Monday's meeting but they may know by March if they want to do so, and a decision will be needed soon because there are project timelines that the district will need to meet.

