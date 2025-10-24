The prep football playoffs will heat up on a chilly fall night in central Minnesota. Here is a look at the section semifinal matchups for Saturday, October 25th.

SECTION 8AAAAA

The #5-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will play at #1 seed Alexandria on Saturday night.

The Storm (2-7) are coming off of a 38-30 road upset over Brainerd in the section quarterfinals. The Cardinals, who had a first-round bye, beat the Storm 49-14 in week five.

Kickoff is set for 6 PM on Saturday night.

The other half of the bracket matches up the #3 seeded Sartell Sabres (4-4) with #2 seed Bemidji (4-4) at Bemidji State University. Both teams had first-round byes.

The Lumberjacks beat the Sabres 42-19 in week seven of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM on Saturday night.

The winners of these two matchups will meet on Halloween at the highest remaining seed's field.

SECTION 6AAA

#4 New London-Spicer (4-5) @ #1 Albany (7-1) - 3 PM

New London-Spicer beat Sauk Centre 9-0 in the quarterfinal, while Albany had a bye.

#3 Melrose (5-4) @ #2 Litchfield (6-3)

The Dutchmen beat Apollo 64-20, while the Dragons shut out Montevideo 63-0.

The section 6AAA championship is slated for Halloween night at ROCORI High School.

SECTION 5AA

#3 Redwood Valley (7-2) @ #2 Cathedral (6-3)

Cathedral beat up ACGC 63-0 in the section quarterfinals, while the Cardinals topped KMS 53-16. The Crusaders beat the Cardinals 21-14 in the regular season finale.

#4 Kimball (4-5) @ #1 Eden Valley-Watkins (6-2)

Kimball beat Paynesville 14-0 in the quarterfinals, while EV-W enjoyed a bye as the #1 seed. The Eagles beat the Cubs 32-8 in week seven.

SECTION 2AAAA

#4 Hutchinson (5-4) @ #1 Marshall (8-0)

Hutchinson beat St. Peter 43-8 in the quarterfinals with Marshall receiving a bye as the top seed.

#3 Willmar (6-3) @ #2 ROCORI (7-1)

Willmar beat New Ulm 48-14 in the quarterfinals, with the Spartans on a bye.

The high seed will host the section championship on Halloween.