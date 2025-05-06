Prep Baseball/Softball Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, May 6th

Henry Schloe pitched a complete-game shutout and the Cathedral baseball team beat Legacy Christian 9-0 Monday afternoon. Schloe allowed just two hits and struck out nine batters in the win while also contributing two hits on offense.

The Crusaders are now 12-0 on the season. CHS will play at Milaca Tuesday evening.

MONDAY'S SCORES

Belgrade/Belton/Elrosa 10, Paynesville 3

Cathedral 9, Legacy Christian 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 18, ACGC 1

Holdingford 9, Kimball 5

Sartell 10, Cambridge-Isanti 0

ROCORI 16, Becker 2

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI 5 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 5 PM

Cathedral @ Milaca 5 PM

Detroit Lakes @ St. Cloud Crush (@ TECH) 5 PM

On the softball diamond, Sartell improved to 7-3 overall with a 3-1 win over Monticello on Monday. The Sabres will travel to Fergus Falls on Tuesday evening.

MONDAY'S SCORES

Osakis 13, Royalton 8

Sartell 3, Monticello 1

Paynesville 15, ACGC 4

Spectrum 2, Kimball 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, BBE 7

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell @ Fergus Falls 5 PM

ROCORI @ Alexandria 5 PM

Foley @ Cathedral (Waite Park) 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud Crush 5 PM DH