Prep Baseball/Softball Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, May 6th
Henry Schloe pitched a complete-game shutout and the Cathedral baseball team beat Legacy Christian 9-0 Monday afternoon. Schloe allowed just two hits and struck out nine batters in the win while also contributing two hits on offense.
The Crusaders are now 12-0 on the season. CHS will play at Milaca Tuesday evening.
MONDAY'S SCORES
Belgrade/Belton/Elrosa 10, Paynesville 3
Cathedral 9, Legacy Christian 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 18, ACGC 1
Holdingford 9, Kimball 5
Sartell 10, Cambridge-Isanti 0
ROCORI 16, Becker 2
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI 5 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 5 PM
Cathedral @ Milaca 5 PM
Detroit Lakes @ St. Cloud Crush (@ TECH) 5 PM
On the softball diamond, Sartell improved to 7-3 overall with a 3-1 win over Monticello on Monday. The Sabres will travel to Fergus Falls on Tuesday evening.
MONDAY'S SCORES
Osakis 13, Royalton 8
Sartell 3, Monticello 1
Paynesville 15, ACGC 4
Spectrum 2, Kimball 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 14, BBE 7
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Sartell @ Fergus Falls 5 PM
ROCORI @ Alexandria 5 PM
Foley @ Cathedral (Waite Park) 5 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud Crush 5 PM DH