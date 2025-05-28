Prep Softball Playoff Scoreboard – Wednesday, May 28th

The Cathedral softball team earned a trip to the Section 6AA championship game with an 11-1 win over Kimball Tuesday in Waite Park. The Crusaders (22-1) will again face Kimball on Thursday for the section title.

Earlier in the day, Pierz beat Holdingford 1-0 before they were defeated 13-3 by Kimball in the elimination bracket.

Berkley Mathiasen tossed a complete game for the Crusaders in their win over the Cubs, allowing just four hits and one run. The CHS offense was paced by Sadie Meyer's big day at the plate, which included three runs scored, three runs batted in and a pair of hits.

Thursday's championship game is set for a Noon start in Waite Park. If Kimball wins the first game, a second game will be played.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 27th

8AAAA

Sartell 5, Moorhead 4

St. Cloud 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8

Sartell 1, St. Cloud 0

Sartell will play against St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday in the elimination bracket. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Brainerd.

8AAA

ROCORI 13, Alexandria 0

ROCORI advances to the Section 8AAA championship game and will play against the winner of a matchup between Alexandria and Willmar in the elimination bracket.

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker