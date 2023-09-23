Exciting And New in St. Cloud! Coffee In A Comfortable Atmosphere.

Need a caffeine fix? Want to get it at a coffee house that is inviting and has a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere? I stumbled just that today and it just opened last Thursday (9/21).

It's called District Coffee and it's located on Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud. District Coffee's website explains the coffee shop's vibe as "distinctly delicious coffee, delightfully different atmosphere".

I can personally attest to the delicious coffee! I got the cappuccino. The barista explained they make theirs "less foamy" but would make it however I preferred. I always like to get things the way they owners intend them to be, so I went with that and I'm glad I did, it was incredible.

I like coffee shops that feel inviting and have space so that you can hang out for awhile and not feel like you're taking up space for too long. This place fits that bill. Their website sums up the feel:

Located in the heart of South St. Cloud, District Coffee provides new perspective on your daily brew. Are we all about great coffee? Yes! But we’re also about atmosphere. Our unique shop is culturally cozy, making it the perfect place to meet up with friends, catch up on work, or simply relax and enjoy a cup of something delicious.

They also have pastries and food, merch you can buy and even a space you can rent for parties or work functions. Check it out today!

District Coffee

3035 Roosevelt Road (It's easiest to spot if you look for Crestview Village and turn in there)

Monday - Sunday 6:30a - 2:30p

