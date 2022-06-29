Portions of Sartell Still Affected by Last Week’s Rain

Portions of the city of Sartell are still dealing with the effects of the heavy rains last week and earlier this spring. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the significant rainfall last Thursday evening that fell not only in the immediate area but to the north near Bakers Lake area has impacted Sartell because the rain to the north always rushes south as it makes its way to the Mississippi River. He says that is traditionally where they see the flooding.

Fitzthum says the Sartell Public Works department made about 50 palettes of sand bags in an effort to help those living in the Wilds neighborhood. He says the sand bags didn't hold and there was some flooding in the Wilds area in basements of the home there. Fitzthum says the Sartell City Council is aware that having 2 heavy rain events is unlikely to happen every year and may only happen every 10 years. He says the city of Sartell has initiated a study to study the Wilds and Celebration neighborhoods to see how they could move the water somewhere else so they don't have water in basements. Fitzthum says they are spending about $50,000 to get this study done to give them options in the near future to route that water away from homes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.