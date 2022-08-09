Motorcycle Class This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend.

The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00.

According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,

If you want to challenge yourself, and up to being humbled a bit, this is for you. These courses have been run for the last decade in the Minneapolis area and we are thrilled to expand this opportunity to area riders.

Officials say the class will focus on avoiding road hazards and other dangers. Students will ride their own bike, and they must be 600cc or larger.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information, and to register, click here.