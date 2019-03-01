Pacers Deal Wolves Another Road Loss

The Indiana Pacers beat the Timberwolves 122-115 Thursday night, dealing another blow to the Wolves already slim playoff hopes. Minnesota falls to 29-33 overall on the season, including a 9-23 record away from Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns' third consecutive monster game included 42 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to will the Wolves to a win. Towns is averaging 38.6 points and 18.6 rebounds over his past three games.

With the loss, the Timberwolves fall 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Minnesota will try to bounce back at Washington Sunday night. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.