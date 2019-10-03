This week's version of the Ovie and the Franchise Podcast focuses on the Twins and the Vikings. The Twins open the playoffs Friday and are still determining who is healthy enough to play in the series and how the starting pitching rotation will set up. Dave and I expect high scoring games and think Didi Gregorius to be the most dangerous player in the Yankee lineup.

Getty Images

The 2-2 Vikings are facing a critical game on their schedule Sunday when they play the Giants in New York. Lots of fingers are pointing at quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer after Sunday's loss to the Bears. Dave and I examine why Cousins can't seem to win the big games.