This week on the Ovie and the Franchise Podcast Dave and I talked about the Twins' struggles in the playoffs, who played well and who didn't and who is to blame. We also touched on what each of us expects the Twins will do in the off-season. I'm hoping the Twins sign a pair of top end starting pitchers while Dave thinks they might settle for a 2nd tier of pitcher.

The Vikings are facing what could be a big game against Philadelphia at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. The Vikings have another opportunity to beat a good team. Because of Philadelphia's solid run defense the Vikings may need to depend on Kirk Cousins. We'll have to see that that goes.