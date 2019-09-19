Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST]

The Twins are inching toward the playoffs. Dave and I talked about who might be the better Divisional round series match up between the Yankees and Astros. The Twins have been playing without outfielder Max Kepler. We are concerned about whether he or C.J. Cron will healthy enough to play in the playoffs. Dave would like to see Mitch Garver play some first base. Listen below.

The Vikings couldn't get the job done against the Packers Sunday. Our concerns about Kirk Cousins' ability to handle clutch situations were confirmed. What is the ceiling for this Vikings team. We discuss.