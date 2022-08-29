Over Three Quarters of An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Over Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- We had just over three-quarters of an inch of rain in St. Cloud over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .22 of an inch on Saturday morning and another .55 of an inch on Sunday night.

We're now at 4.49 inches for the month of August, which is .89 of an inch above normal.

For the summer months of June, July and August we're up to 12.13 inches, which is 1.18 inches above normal.

And for the year to date, we've had 25.88 inches of precipitation, which is 5.66 inches above normal.