Over Three Quarters of An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Over Weekend
ST. CLOUD -- We had just over three-quarters of an inch of rain in St. Cloud over the weekend.
The National Weather Service says we officially had .22 of an inch on Saturday morning and another .55 of an inch on Sunday night.
We're now at 4.49 inches for the month of August, which is .89 of an inch above normal.
For the summer months of June, July and August we're up to 12.13 inches, which is 1.18 inches above normal.
Get our free mobile app
And for the year to date, we've had 25.88 inches of precipitation, which is 5.66 inches above normal.
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.