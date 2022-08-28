Twins Top Giants in OT, Vikings Rest Starters and Fall to Denver

The Minnesota Twins rallied late and went on to beat San Francisco in extra innings, and the Vikings, who continued resting most of their starters, dropped their third and final preseason game to Denver Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Twins kept the game alive with two runs in the bottom of the ninth and went on to win 3-2 in the tenth. Carlos Correa and Jake Cave each tallied an RBI in the ninth to tie things ups, and it was Gilberto Celestino who drove in the game-winning run. Sonny Gray threw four strikeouts and allowed one hit and one run. Caleb Thielbar, Griffin Jax, Trevor Megill, and Jhoan Duran combined for eight strikeouts, three hits, and one run. The Twins improve to 64-61 and the Giants fall to 61-64. The teams will close out the series with game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Vikings fell 23-13 to the Broncos on the road Saturday. Kellen Mond finished 10 of 17 for 102 yards, Sean Mannion finished 9 of 16 for 121 yards, and Nick Mullens never saw the field. The lone touchdown for Minnesota came from RB Bryant Koback. Greg Joseph added seven points to the total with one PAT and two field goal makes. Minnesota finishes the preseason 0-3 without so much as a glimpse at the majority of the expected starting lineup. The Vikings will kick off the regular season with an NFC North matchup at home against the Packers on September 11th at 3:25 p.m. You can catch that game on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

