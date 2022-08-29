742 Hosts High School Open House

ST. CLOUD -- High School students across St. Cloud will get a first look at their classrooms on Monday.

The fall open house at Apollo and Tech High Schools happens Monday afternoon. Students can find their locker and classrooms from 3:45 until 7:30 at Tech High School, and from 4:00 until 7:30 at Apollo.

Students can have their school pictures taken, and staff will be available to answer questions from students and parents.

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 6th.