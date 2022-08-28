Annual Art Festival Returns to St. Joseph in Full Force [PHOTOS]

ST. JOSEPH -- Central Minnesota artists of every kind were on display in downtown St. Joseph this weekend. The annual Millstream Arts Festival returned in full force on College Avenue Sunday.

The event featured the work of about 60 local artists covering mediums from painting and pottery to woodworking and writing, as well as interactive art demonstrations, food, and live music.

This year’s festival was held a month earlier than normal to welcome St. Ben's and St. John’s students and their families during move-in weekend.

The Millstream Arts Festival began in the 1980s on the campus of St. Ben's.

