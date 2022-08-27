Authorities Investigating Storage Building Fire on Highway 10

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a storage shed in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says shortly after 5:00 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a storage building on fire at 510 Highway 10 South. Officials say the shed was fully engulfed, and the flames had also spread to the outside of the nearby main building.

The storage building is considered a total loss, while the main building does not have any inside damage. No one was hurt in the fire, and the damage total is estimated at $11,000.

The investigation remains active.

