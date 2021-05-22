Twins Earn Shutout Win in Cleveland – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins shut out Cleveland to open the three-game weekend road series, and high school baseball and softball action continued as teams enter the final week of the regular season.

- After some poor performances, the Twins beat the Indians 10-0 to open the series on Friday night. Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, and Rob Refsnyder each scored two runs for Minnesota. Randy Dobnak threw five strikeouts and allowed only three hits through six innings. The Twins improve to 16-28 and Cleveland falls to 23-19. The teams will play game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- Central Minnesota prep baseball and softball teams are gearing up for the post-season which is set to begin at the end of next week. Here is a list of results from Friday's matchups:

Baseball:

St. John's Prep 8, Ogilvie 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 11, Becker 8

Cathedral 7, Pierz 0

Softball:

Tech 12, Fergus Falls 4

Alexandria 12, Sartell-St. Stephen 4