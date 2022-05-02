Otter Tail Co. Sheriff Investigating Murder, Suicide

WADENA -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies were called on Friday at about 8:30 p.m. to a report of two adults that were found dead at a home in rural Wadena.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life.

Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.