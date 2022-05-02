Minnesota’s Most Expensive AirBnB Costs $4,000 a Night

Talk about being in a different tax bracket. If you can afford to rent out this place for a vacation, please tell me what you do for a living because I am genuinely curious.

Minnesota's most expensive Airbnb rental is going to cost you $4,000 a night to rent. The property is in Inver Grove Heights, and is a whopping 78 acres and the home mansion on it clocks in at 16,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The estate home was completed in 2004 and at that time appraised for $13,000,000.

The home overlooks a 7+ acre private lake stocked with fish where you can fish from the dock. Property includes an indoor pool, shuffle board, game room and tennis court. With fields, rolling hills, apple orchard and several oak groves.

Here are a few other features of this insane rental property:

Complete wine cellar below greenhouse with a full kitchen

Large concrete enclosed dog kennel and dog run completely fenced in

Library

Sauna

Full wet bar on lower level with granite bar top

Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops

Built-in gourmet coffee/espresso makers

In addition to the $3,999 a night price tag, there is also a $500 cleaning fee and $1,200 service fee. Which is totally bonkers to even think about.

The reviews I have seen used this place for large family gatherings and one person even used it for a wedding.

Take a look inside this crazy impressive and expensive Airbnb for yourself!

