Town Ball Weekly – May 2nd, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

April 26th thru May 1st 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 23 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 14

(Friday April 29th)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks in their season opener. They collected seventeen hits, including four doubles, this gave the Lakers pitcher great support. Mitch Wienke started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Noah Klinefelter threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Chance Berger threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by five players with multi-hit games, led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 3-for- 6 with a double and a sacrifice fly for six RBI’s and he scored four runs. Max Fuchs went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Schmitt went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Rudy Notch went 3-for-7 with two doubles and he scored three runs. Mitch Wieneke went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Colton Fruth had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBI’s. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Andrew Schmitt earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Noah Klinefelter went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Blake Kunkel earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Heslop earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Pennertz threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Stephen Pennertz threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Berg, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a triple for four RBI’s. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tanner Olean went 2-for-6 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cullen Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned two walks. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Haag went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. David Pennertz was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Luke Ludwig earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cain Renner earned a walk and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(Friday April 29th)

The Rivers Cats of the Sauk Valley League and the Rangers of the Stearns County played to a tie in exhibition action. They collected six hits to give their pitchers a little support. Andy Nefs started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Adam Smith gave up one hit, three runs and two walks and Jake Carper threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats were led on offense by Al Smith, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Nick Proshek went 2-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jake Carper earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Andy Nefs went 1-for-2, Adam Smith earned a walk and Cody Thiery had a sacrifice bunt.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Dawson Hemmesch, he threw six innings, he gave up sixth its, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Devon Savage led the Rangers on offense, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-3. Russ Leyendecker earned two walks, and Brandon Schleper and #28 both earned a walk and both scored a run.

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH STARS 6 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 1

(Sunday May 1st)

The North Stars from the Park National league defeated the Rivercats, backed by four hits and they were aided by eight walks. #33 started on the mound for the North Stars, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. #33 threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. #27 threw the final three innings in relief, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Michael Cisewski, he went 1-for-3 for 3 RBI’s and Troy Williams went 1-for-3 for an RBI. No. 13 earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Ryan Polehonka went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rob Dembroski earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Myer was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Rivercats starting pitcher was Jack Grell, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carper threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and a stolen base. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Callen Henkemyer went 1-for-3 and Cody Thiery earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY MAY 4th THRU SUNDAY MAY 8th

CENTRAL VALLEY

Friday May 6th

Eden Valley Hawks @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Saturday May 7th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Maple Lake Lakers 2:00

Kimball Express @ Clearwater Rivercats 2:00

Sunday May 8th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

St. Augusta Gussies @ Cold Spring Rockies 2:00

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Watkins Clippers 2:00

SAUK VALLEY

Wednesday May 4th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Maple Irish 7:00

Montrose-Waverly @ Albertville Anglers 6:30

Friday May 6th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Dassel Cokato Saints 7:00

Saturday May 7th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Roscoe Rangers 3:00

Royalton Riverdogs @ Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Kimball Express @ Clearwater Rivercats 2:00

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday May 6th

Lake Henry Lakers @ Farming Flames 8:00

Saturday May 7th

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Meire Grove Grovers 1:30

Sunday May 8th

Richmond Royals @ Elrosa Saints 1:30

St. Martin Martins @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Greenwald Cubs @ Spring Hill Chargers 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Sunday May 8th

Avon Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Fort Ripley Rebels @ Freeport Black Sox 1:30

St. Mathias @ St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Aitkin Steam @ Opole Bears 1:30

Swanville Swans @ Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

Pierz Lakers @ Sobieski Skis 1:30

COUNTY LINE

Sunday May 8th

Atwater Chuckers @ NLS Twins 1:30