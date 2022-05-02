Experience the Minnesota Zoo at a Higher Level – New Feature Coming
Since the Minnesota Zoo opened, I have loved it. When I was a kid, the only zoo that was available was the Como Zoo. While that was still a great experience, rides, and other fun things, the Minnesota Zoo took the zoo experience to another level by adding "animals in their own habitat" at least as much as they can. It's so much better than just seeing animals in a cage, both for the animal (obviously) and visitors of the zoo.
The Minnesota Zoo had a monorail system as well, something the Como Zoo didn't have. It was fun, and nice for some people who would rather sit and ride than walk the zoo grounds. But now, they are adding a new feature. There was a post on the Minnesota Zoo Facebook Page stating that this is now in progress- a pedestrian trail where the previous monorail was.
Today is a historic day at the #MNZoo! Celebrating the official groundbreaking of the #TreetopTrail! This elevated walking path will be the longest of its kind. Offering new and nostalgic views, this path will run the same course as the previous monorail. #MNZooElevated
This will be fun. There was some concern, as one commenter mentioned, what about bathrooms (she's a mom) and once we are on the pedestrian trail, are we on it until the end? I'm sure as it is being built, this will be taken into consideration.
The trail will be at tree level, end the "TreetopTrail". This will be a whole new experience. And the cool thing, is since you will be walking, you can stop and enjoy what you'd like to instead of the monorail in constant motion.
According to Bring Me the News, this is the projected timeframe for the Treetop Trail:
Set to be completed in the summer of 2023, the trail will sit 32 feet off the ground and run for 1.25 miles. It will also connect the north and south halves of the zoo. The zoo first began exploring the project in 2016.
Funding for the trail comes from the zoo’s “Step Into Nature” Capital Campaign, which raises money from individual and corporate donors.
This should be a welcome addition to the Minnesota Zoo next year.
