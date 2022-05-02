Are Your Vitamins Making You Fat?

THAT'S A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT OF SUPPLEMENTS

Everyday weekend, I take my gigantic pillbox and fill it with all the vitamins and supplements that my doctors, my coaches, and health professionals in my life tell me to take. These supplements are supposed to help me have more energy and be healthier, you know the deal.

HOW MANY ARE TOO MANY?

Just look at that handful of vitamins! Heck! It takes me 15 minutes each morning to take them all with a couple of glasses of water. Out of all of those pills, only one is required for blood pressure, and another is optional for acid reflux.

So as I stared at the handful of pills I was popping this morning, which looked more like a meal in and of itself, I asked myself, "I wonder if taking all of these vitamins and supplements is making me fat?"

The answer I found might surprise you; but indeed, according to the National Library of Medicine, taking too many vitamins can indeed lead to obesity; especially too much vitamin B. Vitamin-rich formulas and food fortification could be the reason people have been getting heavier and heavier over the last few decades, according to the article.

AM I TAKING TOO MANY SUPPLEMENTS?

Now I'm wondering what I really need to do. I've been taking supplements for years, and really struggle with losing weight. Even when I feel like I'm eating healthy, I always think it's my age, my lifestyle, but there are so many things that I do right, it surprises me that I continue to struggle to keep my weight off.

The question is, how do you know if you should limit some of this vitamin intake? Advice is always given to take more and more supplements, so I do. What would happen to me if I stopped taking most of them, and just took the vitamins I think are really necessary? Like vitamin D? Does anyone in Minnesota get enough of that?

HOW TO DETERMINE WHAT YOU SHOULD TAKE FOR SUPPLEMENTS

According to "takecareof.com", supplements are not meant to replace a healthy diet. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is important for antioxidants, fiber, and phytochemicals. Eggs, meat, and poultry can give you Choline, which plays a critical role in brain and nerve function. There are all the minerals you need. How do you know what you should or shouldn't be taking?

The FDA actually doesn't give us any clear definition of what we need, because we are all eating differently. The best thing you can do is evaluate WHAT you eat and make your best estimations on that, then supplement. They do recommend that we eat fish at least twice a week. Is there such a thing as eating too much fish? I hope not.

The next time I'm at my doctor's office, I'm going to ask them if they can do a blood test to determine what I need to take. They always say you are what you eat. What do you eat?

The bottom line is, to be honest with yourself. Take a look at your actual diet over a month's time. Every bite, every day; your own personal journal, and then look at what is in those foods and determine the supplements based on your own conclusions.

