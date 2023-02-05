Osakis Firefighter Hurt While Responding to Silo Fire

OSAKIS (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a silo fire that happened near Osakis Saturday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Osakis Fire Department responded to a property in the 13000 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township just after 11:30 a.m.

Officials say while the responders were working to put out the flames, the top of the silo blew off and hit two of the fire trucks. One of those trucks was taken out of service because of the damage.

The sheriff’s office says one firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

