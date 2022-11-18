Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022

Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here.

Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On Broadway Holiday Light Parade! All are welcome and there is NO FEE to enter-- just email your intent to bring your lighted float to the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber at: info@alexandriamn.org. Light up your truck, trailer, boat, tractor, ATV, and more.

Prizes will be given to the float with the "Most Christmas Spirit" & "Brightest Lights." Broadway Street will be closed down from 3rd to 10th and the parade route will go from 4th & Broadway to 8th & Broadway.

Kimball - Holiday Lights Parade November 25th @ 7 PM

Light up your parade float and join the Kimball Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate small businesses and kick off the holidays with a free family event. All businesses, organizations, teams, families, or individuals are invited to participate. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies with Santa at Willow Creek Park from 4:30-6:30 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Long Prairie - Bright Friday Night Parade November 25th @ 6 PM

Long Prairie Bright Friday Night Long Prairie Bright Friday Night loading...

Osakis - Holiday Light Parade December 2nd @ 6 PM

Osakis Holiday Light Parade Osakis Holiday Light Parade loading...

Sauk Rapids - Jingle & Mingle Parade December 10th @ 5 PM

The Jingle & Mingle Parade will be hitting the road at 5 pm on Second Avenue, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on a horse-drawn carriage. Enjoy hot foods, hot chocolate, mini donuts, holiday treats, and lots of candy for the kids. Head to downtown to see Sauk Rapids in all its seasonal decor including lighted trees, decorated street lights, colorful banners, and the amazing new park development along the Mississippi River.

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds