The Eli Young Band has just been announced as the headliner for Taste of Osakis on September 10th. The concert will be taking place in Downtown Osakis, with performances by Junkyard Caddy, a yet-to-be-announced opener, and the Eli Young Band closing the show.

Tickets range in price from $25-$75 and can be purchased here.

Ticketing Options:

VIP Ticket Includes:

Custom lawn chair - with first-come, first-served placement that you take home at the conclusion of the concert, 1 drink ticket per chair, VIP ONLY Luxury bathrooms

PARTY PIT Pass Ticket Includes:

Standing room only - PIT pass is right in front of the stage and are first-come, first-served location, bar access, and PIT ONLY Porta Potties

General Admission:

First-come, first-served location. You may bring your own lawn chair to enjoy the show - but chairs in bags must be removed for inspection prior to entering.

Taste of Osakis is also hosting Bull Riding on September 10th at 1 PM. This family-friendly event will feature professional bull riders as well as the popular mutton-busting event. Details for that event can be found here.

