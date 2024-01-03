Police Looking for Alexandria Man Wanted on Several Charges

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting involving a stolen firearm.

The Alexandria Police Department says a man, later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Robles of Alexandria, went to Alomere Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his hand shortly after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Robles refused to give them any information, but officers determined he shot himself in the hand using a gun that had been reported stolen.

Officers found the gun inside a vehicle and the Douglas County SWAT Team used a search warrant to enter the home where the shooting happened. Authorities arrested 44-year-old Travis Schutte of Alexandria inside the home on an unrelated, outstanding warrant.

Police say Robles left the hospital before being properly discharged and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. He faces charges including Felony Receiving or Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Felony Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

Authorities say he was last seen in St. Cloud and is known to stay with people in Alexandria and Fergus Falls. Anyone with information that could help locate Robles is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department.

