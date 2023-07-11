Not For the Faint of Heart. Fun, Unique Minnesota Festivals!

Not For the Faint of Heart. Fun, Unique Minnesota Festivals!

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

It’s festival season in Minnesota.  I love discovering different and unique things to do and it turns out that there are plenty of festivals in Minnesota that fit that bill.  If you love unique too, these may be for you.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Sinclair Lewis Days – Sauk Center, MN – July 12th – 16th

Named for the first American writer to win a Nobel Prize for literature. He was originally from Sauk Center. Craft Fair, Soapbox Derby, treasure hunt and MORE.

Corn Capital Days – Olivia, MN – July 24th – 30th

This town has proclaimed themselves the “Corn Capital of the World”.  This started as a weekend festival, but has become so popular they’ve added more days.

 

Legends and Logging Days – Park Rapids, MN – August 11th – 14th

Chainsaw demonstrations,  Civil War Canon exhibit and a candy canon for the kids.  If you love the Lumberjack festivals like this one, be sure to check out the whole list I posted last week HERE.

Ox Cart Days – Crookston, MN – August 14th – 20th

There are, of course, Ox Cart races. Also, what they say is "an intense dodgeball tournament."  It's Minnesota's biggest festival in a small town!

 

Minnesota Rennisance Festival – Shakopee, MN – August to October

This festival runs a total of 7 weekends. Many people dress up in renaissance outfits. There are artists, leatherworkers and metalsmiths.  Lots more info HERE too.

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

 

Filed Under: Festivals near me, fun, Fun Festivals, Minnesota Festivals, unique festivals
Categories: Events, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports