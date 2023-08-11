Parents Check This Out! Stars & S’mores Being Held In November In St. Cloud
If you have young kids or kids that are really into space, this November event that both the City of St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department and St. Cloud State University are offering should be a must. The event is being called 'Stars & S'Mores' where kids will learn about space, get to use a telescope, and other projects.
Interested parents should get their child or children signed up, as there is only room for 35 participants. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th from 8-9:30pm at Riverside Park.
I know that the folks behind the event are hoping for weather that cooperates, generally that first week of November can end up two ways, absolutely gorgeous or we are freezing!
There is a cost to participate in this event, but it is minimal, the cost to attend is $5.
For details on how to register and other questions about the upcoming literal 'star-studded' event, you can head here.
