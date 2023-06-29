Aloha! Another Sure Sign Of Summer Has Popped Up In St. Cloud!

If you've done any driving over along County Road 75 heading towards Highway 15, you more than likely have seen the bright blue container and tables set up in the parking lot over by Burlington. As soon as I saw it as I pulled in for my haircut, I knew that summer was indeed here. The Shaka Shack is here!

The shack is described as "Bringing real Hawaiian shave ice to Central MN! Located in the Blacklight Adventures parking lot."

The Shaka Shack had previously been over at the Crossroads Mall parking lot before moving to its new location along 33rd Ave South this summer.

The Shaka Shack serves up Hawaiian ice treats to help keep you cool, and its hours will vary based on the weather, and what is going on that week, so if you are looking to get your Hawaiian ice fix make sure you check out the Shaka Shacks social media page for weekly hours.

When I moved back to St. Cloud the Shaka Shack was one of the new things that I hadn't experienced yet, and it was something fun to do in a town that I was getting to know again.

Whether you are into the Hawaiian ice, Mr. Twisty cones, or a dilly bar from DQ it's important to visit and support all of the seasonal businesses across Central Minnesota this time of year, as they help support our communities by offering jobs, and putting their own money into our area when they buy supplies or goods to keep them running.

Enjoy summer!

