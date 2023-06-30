Get Me A Gedney! This Minnesota House For Sale Is Kind Of A Big ‘Dill’!

Fans of the Minnesota pickle, Gedney, can own a piece of company history. The home of the first manager at the Gedney plant in Minneapolis has been listed for sale in the Lowry Hill neighborhood, and the 1900-built home has some modern charm to go along with period-specific decorations.

The home, which is listed for sale by Rick Chen of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, is priced at $895,000 and features:

Beautiful original woodwork, designer light fixtures from around the world, and carefully curated rooms that could have been lifted right off the pages of your favorite home magazine. The grand oversized living room, a vaulted area that ties together the kitchen, informal dining and family room spaces, large upstairs bedrooms, updated baths, and an inspiring light-filled top floor are only a few of the things that would make one fall in love with this home. Opportunities to customize this home exist with the possibilities to transform the top floor into an ensuite and finish the lower level to add more living space or even an apartment. Originally built for the first Gedney pickle plant manager, this home now is ready to find its next lucky keeper.

There are some really gorgeous elements of this house and the previous owners have all done a really good job of preserving all the charm of a home built in the 1900s. Let's take a peek at what lies behind the exterior of the home!

