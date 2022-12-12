Vintage Snowmobile Show Coming to St. Stephen on February 4th

Calling all snowmobile enthusiasts, this event is one you are going to want to make sure you get onto your 2023 calendar. The St. Stephen River Runners 5th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show is going to be taking place at Trobec's Bar and Grill and presented by Miller Buick & GMC:

If you are into enjoying the great outdoors via sled in the winter months, this event will be the place to be.

The St. Stephen River Runners is a snowmobile club located in St. Stephen Minnesota. They were founded in 1969 and were one of the first snowmobile clubs in the state. There are over 30 members of the club from the surrounding areas of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, St. Joseph, Holdingford, and Rice. Not only are they a resource for all things snowmobiling in the winter, but they also give back to the community as a non-profit by donating to different area youth teams, and they are part of the Adopt a Highway program in Minnesota. They help maintain a section of County Road 2 south of St. Stephen. For more information on their club, visit them on their Facebook page.

*Also, I know the photo for this story isn't technically a vintage snowmobile but it is the best picture I found on the company's stock image websites.

