It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live.

Pizza Barn & Sunken Ship Brewing, both of Princeton were featured this morning on the program. Pizza Barn was unveiling its latest pizza, the Bloody Mary pizza, and the folks at Pizza Barn were also pairing up their 'zas with some of the beers that Sunken Ship Brewing creates.

Is anyone else as excited as me for a bloody mary pizza? Just thinking about what it could be like makes me hungry!



An Instagram post about the February Pizza of the Month, it's described as a pizza that was tweaked to taste like a Bloody Mary but without the vodka.

"For the February Pizza of the Month, we have put a twist on a beloved adult beverage and turned it into a Pizza. It’s the Classic Bloody Mary!

Rather than doctoring up tomato juice, we have tweaked our own tomato-based pizza sauce into a Bloody Mary Pizza Sauce…just minus the Vodka!

We start this one off with a blend of all the great flavors of a savory Bloody Mary. We partnered up with @croixvalley utilizing their epic Bloody Mary seasonings. From there, we add thick-cut pepperoni and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Before it hits the oven, we dust the crust with @croixvalley rim salt. Once the baking is complete, we add the best part, the garnishes! Nothing makes a Bloody Mary or a Bloody Mary Pizza complete until you add the garnishments. On our large pizza, you will find 4 skewers of the classic garnishes - pepperoni, pickles, celery, beef sticks, olives, and pepperoncini. Available all of February, Dine in, Take out, Take n' bake, and Delivery. The Bloody Mary Pizza!"

Both businesses were excited about the exposure that the show would give them, especially to those folks in the Twin Cities who may not be familiar with businesses in greater Minnesota like the Pizza Barn and Sunken Ship Brewing.

This weekend might now involve a road trip to Princeton!

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court