New Minnesota Tenant, Landlord Laws Take Effect January 1st

UNDATED (WJON News) -- New state laws governing residential rental properties take effect January 1st in Minnesota.

Among them: From October 1st through April 30th, a landlord must provide heat of at least 68 degrees in residential units when it's less than 60 degrees outside.

Tenants are allowed to petition for an emergency repair in certain cases, including loss of running water or sanitary facilities, no heat, or a broken refrigerator.

All non-optional fees must be disclosed in the lease, including on the first page a total of rent and fees.

Landlords must offer an initial inspection of a unit to identify deficiencies, and landlords can only enter between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. with at least 24-hour notice.

